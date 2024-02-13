Previous
Frost is Back! by milaniet
Frost is Back!

Just when you start looking for the little flowers, guess what's back again! Below freezing this morning brought out a little frost on the leaves.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Milanie

@milaniet
Linda Godwin
Such great focusing to get a nice crisp shot!
February 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely capture of the frosty leaf
February 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautifully captured too!
February 13th, 2024  
Allison Maltese
A beautiful, frosty, black and white image of this leaf!
February 13th, 2024  
