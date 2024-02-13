Sign up
Previous
Photo 4209
Frost is Back!
Just when you start looking for the little flowers, guess what's back again! Below freezing this morning brought out a little frost on the leaves.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
4
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8193
photos
250
followers
164
following
1153% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th February 2024 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaf
,
frost
Linda Godwin
Such great focusing to get a nice crisp shot!
February 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture of the frosty leaf
February 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully captured too!
February 13th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
A beautiful, frosty, black and white image of this leaf!
February 13th, 2024
