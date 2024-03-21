Previous
Such a Welcome Sign of Spring by milaniet
Photo 4246

Such a Welcome Sign of Spring

I always watch for this one tree in the woods - the only dogwood around in the wild. It's finally opened.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
great detail
March 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Ours haven't even started yet. Lovely sweet shot.
March 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers
March 21st, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Is this earlier than usual? Just wondering if signs of Spring are appearing sooner there too?
March 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super to get over the top of the blooms, ours haven`t budded out yet.Its possible being a wild variety is better.
March 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of this welcome sign of Spring , Great light and focus on the flowers and a lovely dof and bokeh ! fav
March 21st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Just lovely. My crepe Myrtles are leafing out, it seems so early for them.
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise