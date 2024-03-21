Sign up
Previous
Photo 4246
Such a Welcome Sign of Spring
I always watch for this one tree in the woods - the only dogwood around in the wild. It's finally opened.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
7
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8231
photos
246
followers
162
following
1163% complete
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th March 2024 8:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
dogwood
Annie D
ace
great detail
March 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Ours haven't even started yet. Lovely sweet shot.
March 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flowers
March 21st, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Is this earlier than usual? Just wondering if signs of Spring are appearing sooner there too?
March 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super to get over the top of the blooms, ours haven`t budded out yet.Its possible being a wild variety is better.
March 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture of this welcome sign of Spring , Great light and focus on the flowers and a lovely dof and bokeh ! fav
March 21st, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Just lovely. My crepe Myrtles are leafing out, it seems so early for them.
March 22nd, 2024
