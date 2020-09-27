Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3107
Ornamental grass
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4104
photos
178
followers
165
following
851% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ornamental grass
,
frongs
gloria jones
ace
Great details, light, dof
September 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ,and nicely captured in the sunlight !
September 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! I love grasses and this is so very lovely. May I pin it?
September 27th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Marlboromaam. That would be fine.
September 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@mittens
Pinned - thank you!
September 27th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely fav!
September 27th, 2020
