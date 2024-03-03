Sign up
Fungus on beech tree
63/366 In the woods near our cottage, there are a lot of dying beech trees. It’s very sad. They are beautiful trees. The fungus is also very pretty.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
Photo Details
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture of the color and shapes
March 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the textures you captured are so good!
March 4th, 2024
