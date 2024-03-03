Previous
Fungus on beech tree by mltrotter
Fungus on beech tree

63/366 In the woods near our cottage, there are a lot of dying beech trees. It’s very sad. They are beautiful trees. The fungus is also very pretty.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture of the color and shapes
March 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the textures you captured are so good!
March 4th, 2024  
