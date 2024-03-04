Previous
Just a little bit of art by mltrotter
Photo 465

Just a little bit of art

64/366 Mother Nature’s art on a beautiful sculpture.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise