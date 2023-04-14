Previous
Next
One subject-knitting needles by mltrotter
45 / 365

One subject-knitting needles

I started a new blue sweater. Found out our grand bay is a boy. This sweater is all done in one piece-my preferred why to knit one.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice presentation
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise