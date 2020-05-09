Sign up
Photo 1936
2020-05-09 lost sock gathering
May 9th, lost sock memorial day. Walks@7
@joysabin
What fun, to put this up. Thanks Walk@7.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43516/lost-sock-day-may-9th
Composite with 13 layers,...
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
mw-20
,
lostsocks-2020
Brennie B
Ha ha..I have a bag in the shed hoping the matching one turns up..they never do..where do they go?!
May 9th, 2020
