2020-05-09 lost sock gathering by mona65
2020-05-09 lost sock gathering

May 9th, lost sock memorial day. Walks@7 @joysabin What fun, to put this up. Thanks Walk@7.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43516/lost-sock-day-may-9th

Composite with 13 layers,...
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Mona

Brennie B
Ha ha..I have a bag in the shed hoping the matching one turns up..they never do..where do they go?!
May 9th, 2020  
