Photo 1937
2020-05-10 happy mothers day
Happy Mothers Day, to my wonderful and marvelous Mami and all those other amazing mothers in this world.
I'm glad we could meet up with my Mum for a short time today, have a virtual hug and enjoy some time together respecting the distance though.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
hydrangea
,
mothers day
,
mami
,
muttertag
,
mw-20
Lesley Barber
Incredibley beautiful
May 10th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Absolutely beautiful.
May 10th, 2020
Caterina
ace
Beautiful flower with the black background. Glad you could spend some time with your mother. Marco too came to visit us, but we all had a mask on and stayed at two meters from each other. Fav
May 10th, 2020
