Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2039
2020-08-20 always there
I'm not alone enjoying the golden hour just after sunset. He is always there too, rain or shine.
This figure sits on a garden wall in one of our tiny old town alleys.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2195
photos
396
followers
71
following
558% complete
View this month »
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th August 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
lake
,
figure
,
golden hour
,
central switzerland
,
mw-20
Taffy
ace
Fascinating silhouette and great DoF.
August 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close