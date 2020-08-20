Previous
2020-08-20 always there by mona65
I'm not alone enjoying the golden hour just after sunset. He is always there too, rain or shine.
This figure sits on a garden wall in one of our tiny old town alleys.
Mona

Taffy ace
Fascinating silhouette and great DoF.
