2020-08-21 incredible

Explored on a mountain bike tour this hidden valley and bassin and climbed a good 1000 altitude meters with the bike. From down in the valley to a high ridge. I have never been here before,... and it's a little gem.

But what was the most incredible thing: the mountain bike trail and a hiking trail are the same track along the right side of the lake. And guess whom I met on this stretch, that took about 10 minutes, from my 3 hour ride? My parents and my auntie. They have never been here before too, and it is about 65km away from our home. What a happy coincidence. We then had lunch together (thanks dad) and later some icecream down in the main valley, before driving home again. Great outing and meeting them was a huge and sweet cherry on the top.