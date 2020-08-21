Previous
2020-08-21 incredible
incredible

Explored on a mountain bike tour this hidden valley and bassin and climbed a good 1000 altitude meters with the bike. From down in the valley to a high ridge. I have never been here before,... and it's a little gem.
But what was the most incredible thing: the mountain bike trail and a hiking trail are the same track along the right side of the lake. And guess whom I met on this stretch, that took about 10 minutes, from my 3 hour ride? My parents and my auntie. They have never been here before too, and it is about 65km away from our home. What a happy coincidence. We then had lunch together (thanks dad) and later some icecream down in the main valley, before driving home again. Great outing and meeting them was a huge and sweet cherry on the top.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
Jean ace
absolutely gorgeous! Looks like you had a beautiful day.
August 21st, 2020  
Louise
Wow, what a coincidence! Sounds like a lovely (unexpected) outing.
August 21st, 2020  
Brigette ace
Gorgeous vista
August 21st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 21st, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
incredible indeed mona! what a happy encounter ;)
August 21st, 2020  
Desi
What a wonderful scene and incredible coincidence. Fav
August 21st, 2020  
