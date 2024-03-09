Previous
2024-03-09 next-to-last by mona65
Photo 3005

2024-03-09 next-to-last

While this two skitour hikers just about reached the Grödner Joch, we took a next-to-last ride down to the valley for the saison. As it is said, the most accidents and bone fracture happen on the last ride, we always do a second-last,... and stop before doing the last one.
Weather wise it was a gray and snowy week, with fog and sleet mixed in and often poor visibility. But still we enjoyed this week skiing in the mountains.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
823% complete

Andy Oz ace
A beautiful and spectacular looking place!
Great picture, and those two skiers give a real sense of the scale of the place.
March 9th, 2024  
Helen Jane
What a lovely setting for ski ing. I am glad you had a good time and stopped before risking your last run! The figures really enhance this scene and give it a story.
March 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous scene. I like your thinking and idea of doing a second to last ride.
March 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wow. Are you downhill skiing or cross country skiing? This is an awesome photo of the mountains and the people with the road between.
March 9th, 2024  
