2024-03-09 next-to-last

While this two skitour hikers just about reached the Grödner Joch, we took a next-to-last ride down to the valley for the saison. As it is said, the most accidents and bone fracture happen on the last ride, we always do a second-last,... and stop before doing the last one.

Weather wise it was a gray and snowy week, with fog and sleet mixed in and often poor visibility. But still we enjoyed this week skiing in the mountains.