2024-03-09 next-to-last

While this two skitour hikers just about reached the Grödner Joch, we took a next-to-last ride down to the valley for the saison. As it is said, the most accidents and bone fracture happen on the last ride, we always do a second-last,... and stop before doing the last one.
Weather wise it was a gray and snowy week, with fog and sleet mixed in and often poor visibility. But still we enjoyed this week skiing in the mountains.
Great picture, and those two skiers give a real sense of the scale of the place.