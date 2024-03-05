Sign up
Previous
Photo 3001
2024-03-05 nobody home
Picturesque scene on the foot of the Sasso Lungo Mountain, we encountered while alpine downhill skiing.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3171
photos
348
followers
49
following
822% complete
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
5th March 2024 11:01am
Tags
mw-24
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful scene.
March 6th, 2024
