2024-03-07 view

The view from the hut, we had lunch today,...



All the ski arenas round the Sella Group are linked together. +/- 40 km distance. This is taken from the Canazei arena / Val di Fassa, and in the frame is Sella Pass and the Sasso Lungo Group. Dolomites, Alto Adige/ South Tirol, Italy.

And for those, that have been interested, I posted the avalanche protection grids a few days ago. Here in the frame you can see som similar grids on a different mountain. This time from far.