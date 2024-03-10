Sign up
Photo 3006
2024-03-10 driving home
The long drive home starts with lots and lots of curves. And took us much longer than expected as we got stuck in several major traffic jams.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
2
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3176
photos
348
followers
49
following
823% complete
Tags
mw-24
Louise & Ken
Oh, the infinite switchbacks! We have a drive akin this in our local mountains!
March 10th, 2024
