Photo 3004
2024-03-08 „snow“ loungers
No vitamin D today...
Snow, fog and poor visibility again. Still great skiing today. But no breaks using the sun chairs.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
mw-24
Rob Z
Fabulous image!!
March 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A great pop of red.
March 8th, 2024
