Photo 2207
2021-02-04 the view, every day different
Flash of red month 2021 N°4 / Theme week 1: landscape
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Mona
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Tags
bernese alps
,
central switzerland
,
mw-21
,
for2021
,
mw-flashofred2021
Jacqueline
ace
Those layers are beautifully captured!
February 4th, 2021
Doris J
That is beautiful.
February 4th, 2021
Mariana Visser
stunning
February 4th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Fantastic layers!
February 4th, 2021
