2021-02-04 the view, every day different by mona65
Photo 2207

2021-02-04 the view, every day different

Flash of red month 2021 N°4 / Theme week 1: landscape
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
604% complete

Jacqueline ace
Those layers are beautifully captured!
February 4th, 2021  
Doris J
That is beautiful.
February 4th, 2021  
Mariana Visser
stunning
February 4th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Fantastic layers!
February 4th, 2021  
