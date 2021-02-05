Sign up
Photo 2208
2021-02-05 lee wind window
Flash of red month 2021 N°5 / Theme week 1: landscape
From the village Brunnen at the far end of lake Lucerne.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
2
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2365
photos
415
followers
63
following
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Tags
gull
,
central
,
switzerland
,
foehn
,
mw-21
,
for2021
,
mw-flashofred2021
,
foehn fenster
,
lee wind window
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely and pops on black
February 5th, 2021
Milanie
ace
What great capture of the lighting.
February 5th, 2021
