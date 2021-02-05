Previous
2021-02-05 lee wind window by mona65
Photo 2208

2021-02-05 lee wind window

Flash of red month 2021 N°5 / Theme week 1: landscape

From the village Brunnen at the far end of lake Lucerne.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely and pops on black
February 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What great capture of the lighting.
February 5th, 2021  
