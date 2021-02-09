2021-02-21 ~M~

Flash of red month 2021 N°9 / Theme week 2: trinkets, treasures or trash



Inherited treasures (for me). A delicate hankie with very fine hand embroidered "M". One of my husbands late ancestors made this for someone, whose initials was an "M" too. Probably as a wedding gift. Also, well used and small sewing scissors (from late auntie Alice) and a sterling silver thimble my late mother-in-law got, when she finished her year in the french part of Switzerland some 75 years ago. The timble I just got a few days ago, but I already know, that I will use it as frequent as the scissors. And it will always be a momentum of connection, with the the two of them, used them before. And recalling the memories, they told me over a cup of tea.