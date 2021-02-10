Previous
2021-02-10 bookshelf treasures by mona65
Flash of red month 2021 N°10 / Theme week 2: trinkets, treasures or trash

~ What is a bookshelf other than a treasure chest,...
especially when the books are full of photos and memories from + 38 years of travelling the world with my husband. In these times, we are stuck at home (even if Switzerland is not that bad, to be stuck), we try to find joy in browsing through our photo albums, I made from nearly all of our travels. This is just a small portion of albums, some with digital pictures, some the old fashioned way, with printed analog pictures. So for me, a treasure indeed. And I finally decided to use these times, to get around to process the pictures and get together the two missing books.
Mona

Lynda McG ace
Nicely displayed and love the heart! I am also one for making photo albums and love to look through - although this year's maybe somewhat dull lol! Fav
February 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great POV to capture the heart in your travels.
February 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
I love the depth and the heart.
February 10th, 2021  
