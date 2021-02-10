2021-02-10 bookshelf treasures

Flash of red month 2021 N°10 / Theme week 2: trinkets, treasures or trash



~ What is a bookshelf other than a treasure chest,...

especially when the books are full of photos and memories from + 38 years of travelling the world with my husband. In these times, we are stuck at home (even if Switzerland is not that bad, to be stuck), we try to find joy in browsing through our photo albums, I made from nearly all of our travels. This is just a small portion of albums, some with digital pictures, some the old fashioned way, with printed analog pictures. So for me, a treasure indeed. And I finally decided to use these times, to get around to process the pictures and get together the two missing books.