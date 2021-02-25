2021-02-25 not amused

Flash of red month 2021 N°25 / Theme week 4: shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light in a choice of minimal, abstract, natural or anything in between.



Somebody (our cat Xia) was not amused, that I used her sunspot for photo playing. So most of the pictures I took contained a cat too. But her form, was not what I wanted for today. ;-)