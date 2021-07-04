2021-07-04 minimum 3 years and one day

Not the best photo, but my eyes have been all blurry,...
Today our nephew and godchild D. started his journeyman years (Walz / Wanderjahre) after completing apprenticeship as a carpenter. He is on the right, the compagnion on the left is on the walz for some time, and will get D. into the groove (so to say). D. is the first journeyman from the Central Switzerland Region, in many decades.
After some festivities, speeches, hugs and more things difficult to explain, as they have medieval origin, they left around noon his home village at the village sign, not allowed turning for beckoning to us and not allowed to come back for 3! years and one day. He is also “banned” for 50 km around this town (means the greatest part of Switzerland). And he is not allowed to carry a mobile phone. So reaching out for him will be difficult, still it would be allowed and possible to meet him outside this spell. He is heading for North Germany by tramping, as it is not allowed to spend money for transport. Some 300 rules,…all with medieval background to get from a journeyman to master, seeming strange for our modern times.
But I understand it is a great thing for him!
And we wish him the best of luck on his journeyman years.