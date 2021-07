2021-07-03 tiny

This tiny little, semi-transparent fellow was on transit over my little ginkgo tree to find my strawberries. There is just a handfull of precious strawberries on my balcony strawberry "bush". But of course I gave it a share, as bonus for being in my project. I call her "Philomena" but even with a name, she is free to move on, wherever she wants to go.