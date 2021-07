Yesterday Joey ( joeyM @joemuli ), asked me if I use x-mas lights for the bokeh in my pictures. Well, sometimes I do, but mostly I'm to lazy, to go grab the "bokeh boxes" with all the bokeh stuff in it and just place some vases that are stored next to the eating table in the back ground. Turn on the light and here you have some back ground bokeh. It's actually all about a shallow dof, works better in low light.Top picture: nifty fifty 1/200s / F-Stopp 1.4Bottom: nifty fifty 1.6s / F-Stopp 22