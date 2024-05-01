Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
2024-05-01 high noon
Midday sun in a courtyard of a monastery, that is now a museum. Some elements in this pictures are from the elevent century. Some, just a few years old and already rusty.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
Views
7
1
1
365-...
ILCA-77M2
1st May 2024 12:34pm
museum
,
benches
,
noon
,
monastery
,
mw-bench
,
mw-24
,
kloster allerheiligen schaffhausen
gloria jones
ace
Love the shapes, composition and the stone work
May 1st, 2024
