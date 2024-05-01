Previous
2024-05-01 high noon by mona65
2024-05-01 high noon

Midday sun in a courtyard of a monastery, that is now a museum. Some elements in this pictures are from the elevent century. Some, just a few years old and already rusty.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
824% complete

gloria jones ace
Love the shapes, composition and the stone work
May 1st, 2024  
