Photo 3017
2024-05-09 pastel depth
my favorite of colours,... next to black!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
pastel
,
hydrangea
,
mw-24
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely. So soft and dream like
May 9th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is beautiful. Not exactly one color sSo it makes me curious which you love, or if it’s the blended range here.
May 9th, 2024
