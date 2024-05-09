Previous
2024-05-09 pastel depth by mona65
Photo 3017

2024-05-09 pastel depth

my favorite of colours,... next to black!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
826% complete

Chris Cook ace
Lovely. So soft and dream like
May 9th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is beautiful. Not exactly one color sSo it makes me curious which you love, or if it’s the blended range here.
May 9th, 2024  
