Previous
Photo 3024
2024-05-16 what a milestone
Today my parents celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.
These are the menu cards I created with one of their wedding photos, taken 60 years ago. By a real photographer of course. I was just dust in the outer space at this time.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3194
photos
342
followers
50
following
828% complete
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Tags
diamond
,
wedding anniversary
,
mw-24
gloria jones
ace
What a handsome couple and lovely presentation.
May 16th, 2024
