2024-05-16 what a milestone
2024-05-16 what a milestone

Today my parents celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

These are the menu cards I created with one of their wedding photos, taken 60 years ago. By a real photographer of course. I was just dust in the outer space at this time.
Mona

gloria jones ace
What a handsome couple and lovely presentation.
May 16th, 2024  
