2024-06-04 Col du Tourmalet, Pyrenees, France

Tech talk of some road cyclists on top of famous Col du Tourmalet (often a tour the France summit, 80 times). This pass is said to be the giant of the pyrenees and the holy grail of many cyclists. But what a joy when you arrive at the top! Heavy fog made for a quite mystic scene.



We drove with the car extra careful because of not only a lot of cyclists, but also many white sheeps on the road, blending into the fog very well.