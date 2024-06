2024-06-03 Ojos del Garona, Spain

Trying to escape a weather front, and get back to the starting point staying dry. Well, it didn‘t work out. We got fairly wet, and even got some nasty hail, the despite little hailstones, pelt our faces a bit, due to a harsh wind.

Stil interesting as we observed 11 Griffon Vultures (far away) and as this place is the source of the Garonne River, the starts in the Pyrenees in Spain and flows over 600 km through France to enter the Atlantic near Bordeaux.