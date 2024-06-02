Sign up
Previous
Photo 3040
2024-06-02 Sant Maurici d'Espot, Spain
Hike in the Nature Park Alt Pirineu. Very divers hike, through thick forest, along a creek and lake, and a roaring waterfall. Great weather today, but with a strong
and cold northerly wind.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3210
photos
339
followers
50
following
832% complete
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
2nd June 2024 5:44pm
Tags
spain
,
mw-24
,
sant-maurici
,
espot
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful colours and effect
June 2nd, 2024
