2024-06-02 Sant Maurici d'Espot, Spain by mona65
2024-06-02 Sant Maurici d‘Espot, Spain

Hike in the Nature Park Alt Pirineu. Very divers hike, through thick forest, along a creek and lake, and a roaring waterfall. Great weather today, but with a strong
and cold northerly wind.
2nd June 2024

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Suzanne
Wonderful colours and effect
June 2nd, 2024  
