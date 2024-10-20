Previous
2025-10-20 hole-riddled beach pepples by mona65
Photo 3110

2025-10-20 hole-riddled beach pepples

We had quite a variety of activities today. First we visited the roman amphitheater, the citadel and ghe underground tunnels in Pula. In the afternoon we did an extended hike on the coast of the Kamenjak National park, where we found also a quiet beach, where we snorkeled in the cold water and had the perfect sunset. As we are still in the Karst region, some of the beach pebbles have holes, that led to this picture. Night drops quick after sunset here, so we had to hurry after the sun set and just made it back to the car, before complete darkness.
Day 8/14 of our trip, with no plan, no destination and no stress.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise