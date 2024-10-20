2025-10-20 hole-riddled beach pepples

We had quite a variety of activities today. First we visited the roman amphitheater, the citadel and ghe underground tunnels in Pula. In the afternoon we did an extended hike on the coast of the Kamenjak National park, where we found also a quiet beach, where we snorkeled in the cold water and had the perfect sunset. As we are still in the Karst region, some of the beach pebbles have holes, that led to this picture. Night drops quick after sunset here, so we had to hurry after the sun set and just made it back to the car, before complete darkness.

Day 8/14 of our trip, with no plan, no destination and no stress.