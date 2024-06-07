Previous
2024-06-07 Albi, France by mona65
Photo 3045

2024-06-07 Albi, France

The former Bishops Baroque Garden of the Berbie Palace in Albi. The palace also hosts the Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec Museum and is together with the fortressed Cecile Cathedral listed as Unesco World heritage. Amazing medieval town and what could be better then end our second last journey day with lunch in a French Market Hall, where you can choose from hundreds of tasty and fresh delicacies. Culture and food, and some 500 km on the road,... another 500 to go tomorrow, to get back home.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helene ace
what a beautiful place. Not sure I ever been there.
sorry, I have to say but the right name is Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. I know this is no the easiest to spell!
June 8th, 2024  
Mona ace
@parisouailleurs Thank you Helene for your hint. 🤍 I corrected my spelling error.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise