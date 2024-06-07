2024-06-07 Albi, France

The former Bishops Baroque Garden of the Berbie Palace in Albi. The palace also hosts the Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec Museum and is together with the fortressed Cecile Cathedral listed as Unesco World heritage. Amazing medieval town and what could be better then end our second last journey day with lunch in a French Market Hall, where you can choose from hundreds of tasty and fresh delicacies. Culture and food, and some 500 km on the road,... another 500 to go tomorrow, to get back home.