2024-05-17 wild orchids

A subspecies of a Ophrys holoserica / fuciflora a wild orchid. We call them literally translated bumblebee ragworth, and actually I do not care about what type of regional subspecies it is. I'm just happy to be at the right time, at the right place. They are so rare. And we found also 7 other wild orchids: spider ragworth, fly ragworth, white helleborine, marsh orchids, twayblade, orchis simia and pyramidalis.