2024-05-18 behind the seven hills

Biking tour in the hilly Lucerne backcountry. Stunning views as you pedal through the rolling hills. Good we have been prepared for the common sudden weather changes, we have so often. An approaching thunderstorm causee a rapid 15-degree Celsius drop in temperature within 10 minutes! So we changed in warmer gear, and even got back (using a shortcut), before the great rain.