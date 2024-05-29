2024-05-28 Cap de Creus

Hiking trough natural cork oak forests. Meanwhile we are in Catalonia, Spain, where the foothills of the Pyrenees meet the sea. The Cap de Creus peninsula is the easternmost point of mainland Spain. We did a long hike in the natural park. First along the rugged coastline, with cliffs and 3 bays with crystal clear turquoise water. Where we had a dip in the still cold water. To circle back we made a ‚shortcut‘ though the inner peninsula and over on of the peaks. The track went just straight up and down, no zig-zag, so it was quite strenuous. But the view was amazing.

On of my little highlight for my records: Found a praying mantis