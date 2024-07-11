2024-07-11 pitch black, before sunset

Over the past two weeks, Switzerland has experienced severe weathers, including storms with strong winds, heavy rainfalls, which caused flooding, terrible landslides, evacuations, and severe damage in various regions. And tragically at least seven fatalities and one missed person. My thoughts are with everyone affected this tragedies, and we are grateful that our region has been spared so far.

Tonight we got a hint, how quickly conditions can change during a storm. From dry conditions to a heavy thunderstorm in a couple of minutes. We experienced such a heavy rainfall for 10-15 minutes, that our courtyard was standing 12 cm underwater. But despite the already very wet ground,the water run-off, and the storm passed quickly. But we are watching the rain radar closely these days.

