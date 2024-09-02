2024-09-02 golden tangle

Previous
In an old sewing box I picked up somewhere, I found a tangle of golden thread. At first, I thought I could untangle it all to use the gold thread in my embroidery. However, I quickly realized that it was not just one big knot but also that it was spoiled with glue residues. I was about to throw it away when my photo eye caught a glimpse of bokeh. Now, after I have taken a picture, this tangled thread has moved into the bokeh photo box and gets to stay with me a little longer. (Adding to a growing mountain of stuff, of “might-need-it-one-day” items. Let's call it my own personal museum of future possibilities!)
Mona

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
September 2nd, 2024  
