2024-09-02 golden tangle

In an old sewing box I picked up somewhere, I found a tangle of golden thread. At first, I thought I could untangle it all to use the gold thread in my embroidery. However, I quickly realized that it was not just one big knot but also that it was spoiled with glue residues. I was about to throw it away when my photo eye caught a glimpse of bokeh. Now, after I have taken a picture, this tangled thread has moved into the bokeh photo box and gets to stay with me a little longer. (Adding to a growing mountain of stuff, of “might-need-it-one-day” items. Let's call it my own personal museum of future possibilities!)