Previous
2024-09-01 delicate transition into autumn by mona65
Photo 3061

2024-09-01 delicate transition into autumn

This Eriocapitella hupehensis is called Autumn Anemone (Herbstanemone) in my language. As the calendar marks the beginning of September, and the shift into autumn I go with a pastell picture of this flower I like very much.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful,fav
September 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise