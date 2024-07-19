2024-07-19 Eissee / Icelake

Previous
Joyride and hike with my Mum and my Aunty. View, from the summit of the Brienzer Rothorn, the highest peak in the canton of Lucerne. Our adventure began with a scenic ride on the aerial cable car from Sörenberg, followed by a short hike. Despite a few lingering snowfields, the Eissee / Icelake is currently “ice-free,” adding a special touch to the landscape. And of course I was so happy with the alpine flora. We discovered the black vanilla orchid, the smallest wild orchid in Switzerland, along with blue gentians and alpine anemones.
Mona

@mona65
Susan Wakely
Fabulous scenery.
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous layers
July 19th, 2024  
