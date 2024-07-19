2024-07-19 Eissee / Icelake

Joyride and hike with my Mum and my Aunty. View, from the summit of the Brienzer Rothorn, the highest peak in the canton of Lucerne. Our adventure began with a scenic ride on the aerial cable car from Sörenberg, followed by a short hike. Despite a few lingering snowfields, the Eissee / Icelake is currently “ice-free,” adding a special touch to the landscape. And of course I was so happy with the alpine flora. We discovered the black vanilla orchid, the smallest wild orchid in Switzerland, along with blue gentians and alpine anemones.