2024-07-17 when the shadow tells a different story by mona65
Photo 3059

2024-07-17 when the shadow tells a different story

Well this innocent-looking banksia seed pot sitting on my sideboard, was casting a mischievous devil shadow,...a whimsical scene, as if the banksia "nut" is hiding a cheeky secret.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Vincent ace
Beautiful!
July 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 17th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful pots too
July 17th, 2024  
