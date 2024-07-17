Sign up
2024-07-17 when the shadow tells a different story
Well this innocent-looking banksia seed pot sitting on my sideboard, was casting a mischievous devil shadow,...a whimsical scene, as if the banksia "nut" is hiding a cheeky secret.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3229
photos
337
followers
49
following
838% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
shadow
,
devil
,
banksia
,
mw-24
Vincent
ace
Beautiful!
July 17th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 17th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful pots too
July 17th, 2024
