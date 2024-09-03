Sign up
Previous
Photo 3063
2024-09-03 the essence of late summer
When figs are at their peak ripeness. Oh I love them so much. Just like they are, or paired with goat cheese, honey and red pepper or as tartelettes with almonds and rosmary,... a million ideas for that short time, we get them fresh.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3233
photos
326
followers
47
following
839% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
3rd September 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mw-food
,
figues
,
mw-24
gloria jones
ace
Brilliantly done still life...super lighting, reflections
September 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love the reflections!
September 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
September 3rd, 2024
