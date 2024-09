2024-09-10 rainbow over Strasbourg

Taken on the 8th of September in the picturesque area of Strasbourg "little Venice" when at sunset a rainbow apeared. And yes, I had to run, over the covered bridge on the right, to get away from the buildings to see this beauty as a whole.

This picture is a combination of a stitched in-camera panorama and later I combined several panos on the computer (manually) to get a bit more room around the rainbow. But the rainbow, was showing of like this.