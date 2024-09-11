Previous
2024-09-11 heartfelt words by mona65
heartfelt words

Crafting the words that are the most challenging to express (for me). A calligraphy sympathy letter for our neighbor who has lost his beloved wife last weekend.
Mona

Barb ace
Beautiful composition and, yes, challenging task!
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Difficult at the best of times. Great composition.
September 11th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A challenge I know and understand but a lovely way to express your feelings.
September 11th, 2024  
