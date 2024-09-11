Sign up
Previous
Photo 3071
2024-09-11 heartfelt words
Crafting the words that are the most challenging to express (for me). A calligraphy sympathy letter for our neighbor who has lost his beloved wife last weekend.
11th Sep 24
3
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3241
photos
323
followers
47
following
841% complete
View this month »
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th September 2024 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-24
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition and, yes, challenging task!
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Difficult at the best of times. Great composition.
September 11th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A challenge I know and understand but a lovely way to express your feelings.
September 11th, 2024
