2024-09-09 wonderfully bizarre

Delightul and paradox scene over the charming canals of Little Venice in Strasbourg. The scene was a paradox of weather. We have been standing in a real downpour while the setting sun sent its golden light over the channels.



But there was more! Just when you think nature couldn’t be more whimsical (of course knowing about the physics I did turn around, after every shot, to see, if it happens), a double rainbow arched across the sky. So we stood there on the eve of our silver weeding date, drenched to the bones, but grinning at the sheere beauty of it all.

I probably show a picture of the rainbow tomorrow.



Taken on September 8th