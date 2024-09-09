Previous
2024-09-09 wonderfully bizarre by mona65
Photo 3069

2024-09-09 wonderfully bizarre

Delightul and paradox scene over the charming canals of Little Venice in Strasbourg. The scene was a paradox of weather. We have been standing in a real downpour while the setting sun sent its golden light over the channels.

But there was more! Just when you think nature couldn’t be more whimsical (of course knowing about the physics I did turn around, after every shot, to see, if it happens), a double rainbow arched across the sky. So we stood there on the eve of our silver weeding date, drenched to the bones, but grinning at the sheere beauty of it all.
I probably show a picture of the rainbow tomorrow.

Taken on September 8th
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

thedarkroom ace
Brilliant photo and place. I was there in January @jacqbb
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise