2024-09-12 weather change by mona65
2024-09-12 weather change

Dramatic weather change in the Pre-Alps in the last few days. The temperature has plummeted from over 30°C to 6°C, and the snow line continues to descend.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Lovely and dramatic shot!
September 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very dramatic, and lovely layers!
September 12th, 2024  
