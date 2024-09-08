Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3068
2024-09-08 the air we share
Strasburg in a puddle. It rained a lot today, so I made the best out of the puddles in Strasbourg.
The mural with the name from the air we share from the artists duo:
FAILE. MAMCS, 2018.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3238
photos
323
followers
47
following
840% complete
View this month »
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th September 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
mural
,
strasbourg
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-24
,
mw-france
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful reflections
September 8th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Intriguing shot.
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections.
September 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Great look at the mural & people reflected in the big puddle.
September 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing reflections!
September 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close