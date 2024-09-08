2024-09-08 the air we share

Previous
Strasburg in a puddle. It rained a lot today, so I made the best out of the puddles in Strasbourg.
The mural with the name from the air we share from the artists duo:
FAILE. MAMCS, 2018.
Mona

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful reflections
September 8th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Intriguing shot.
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
September 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Great look at the mural & people reflected in the big puddle.
September 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing reflections!
September 8th, 2024  
