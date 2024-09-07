Sign up
Photo 3067
2024-09-07 eternal architecture
Weekend trip to Alsace, France. Street scene amidst the half-timbered houses from the 16th century. There are many villages and small towns here with their own unique charm.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
street
,
france
,
bw
,
alsace
,
mw-bw
,
mw-street
,
riquewihr
,
mw-24
,
mw-france
