Photo 3057
2024-07-10 upended
Not my idea, saw something like this somewhere in the world wide web, and today took it as inspiration.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3227
photos
339
followers
49
following
837% complete
3057
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th July 2024 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
It's just brilliant, a very good execution of that idea!
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Well done
July 10th, 2024
