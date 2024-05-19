Previous
2024-05-19 happy landing by mona65
Photo 3027

2024-05-19 happy landing

A paraglider coming in for a landing, near our house. (Official landing place).
Good to know them back on ground, in this unstable weather and another thunderstorm coming in.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Bill Davidson
And a fabulous sky.
May 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The clouds look menacing.
May 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Makes you realise how small and fragile we are....
May 19th, 2024  
