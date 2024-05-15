Previous
2024-05-15 lily pond by mona65
2024-05-15 lily pond

Actually it is a very little pond, more like a big puddle. But there is so much life in this little waterhole. Lillies and Irises, snails and frogs, and lots of interesting insects on and in the water.
Mona

@mona65
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
May 16th, 2024  
Helene ace
Such a pretty light and compo. Fav
May 16th, 2024  
