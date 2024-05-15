Sign up
Photo 3023
2024-05-15 lily pond
Actually it is a very little pond, more like a big puddle. But there is so much life in this little waterhole. Lillies and Irises, snails and frogs, and lots of interesting insects on and in the water.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3194
photos
342
followers
50
following
828% complete
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Tags
mw-24
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
May 16th, 2024
Helene
ace
Such a pretty light and compo. Fav
May 16th, 2024
