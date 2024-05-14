Previous
2024-05-14 early morning joy by mona65
Photo 3022

2024-05-14 early morning joy

Morning glory over the mountains, just before leaving for work. Actually 5:48 as my camera is still off daylight saving time.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Mona

Corinne ace
Wonderful
May 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful tones and layers.
May 14th, 2024  
